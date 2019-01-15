HONG KONG (AP) — Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang has been released after serving time in prison for failing to disclose plans to rent a luxury apartment from a businessman applying for a broadcasting license.

Tsang was freed Tuesday. His conviction was a stunning downfall for the man who served as Hong Kong's chief executive from 2005 to 2012.

The 74-year-old Tsang is the highest-ranking former or current official sent to prison for wrongdoing in the Asian financial hub, which prides itself on a reputation for clean governance.

Hong Kong's Justice Department decided last month not to prosecute former Chief Executive C.Y. Leung for a similar failure to declare an interest. Leung is now a vice chairman in China's legislature.