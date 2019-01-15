LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parents are concerned that little learning is happening at Los Angeles schools staffed by substitutes during a massive teacher strike in the nation's second-largest school district.

Tens of thousands of teachers will walk picket lines again Tuesday, a day after striking for the first time in three decades over issues including salary and class sizes. Talks broke down last week and no new negotiations are scheduled between the district and the union.

Taehyum Kim sent his two sons to school Monday so they wouldn't ruin their perfect attendance records. But then he picked them up early after they complained they weren't doing anything except playing chess. Kim says he's considering keeping both home Tuesday.

District officials estimated that less than a quarter of students attended 1,240 schools on Monday.