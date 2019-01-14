CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly risks being evicted from his Chicago recording studio unless he pays some $174,000 in back rent and other costs by Jan. 21.

Court documents in a July lawsuit seeking payment from the singer were obtained by the Chicago Tribune for a story Monday . They include a signed eviction notice put on hold to give Kelly until next week to pay.

The #MeToo and #MuteRKelly movements held recent protests outside the studio. Among other things, they called on promoters to stop booking his concerts.

A Lifetime documentary, "Surviving R. Kelly," recently drew fresh attention to allegations that go back years. His lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has said his client is a victim of a TV hit piece . Kelly has denied all the allegations.