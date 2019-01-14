WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus is pushing formal punishment for Rep. Steve King over his comments about white supremacy.

Illinois Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush said Monday that he'll introduce a censure resolution over the Iowa Republican's remarks to the New York Times. The paper quoted King as asking how the terms "white supremacy" and "white nationalism" became offensive.

The censure resolution calls for Congress to send the message that it rejects "repugnant and racist behavior." Rush also called on Republicans to strip King of his committee memberships.

Republicans denounced King's remarks. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said "action" will be taken to punish the lawmaker.

Advertisement

King says he is an advocate for "Western civilization" but denies that he is a racist. He is serving his ninth term.