BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Police say five European tourists on a kitesurfing trip were robbed by gun-wielding bandits on motorbikes as they drove along a remote stretch of Colombia's La Guajira Department.

The tourists from the Netherlands, Austria, France and Germany told Colombian police they were returning from Cabo de la Vela beach on Saturday when their vehicle was shot at by men who forced them to stop and took their valuables including kitesurfing gear worth around $30,000.

The pristine beach has become one of South America's prime kitesurfing spots as tourism expands in Colombia.

Though Colombia has become safer over the past 10 years, some regions have been struggling to control criminal groups, including La Guajira, where three tourists have died in assaults since the beginning of this year.