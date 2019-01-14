RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The sister of slain Brazilian city councilwoman Marielle Franco is expressing concern about the conservative new governor's commitment to solving the case.

Monday marks 10 months since the slaying of Franco and her driver. Sister Anielle Franco says Rio de Janeiro Gov. Wilson Witzel's actions as a candidate were "worrisome." Witzel last year participated in a rally where other candidates showed off a street sign honoring Franco that they had broken.

Franco was a social activist who crusaded for black and gay causes and against police violence.

Witzel took office Jan. 1 and has said investigators were close to solving the case. Other officials have made similar promises. No arrests have been made.