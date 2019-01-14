TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — If this was it for Andy Murray, he gave himself and an appreciative, raucous crowd quite a gutsy goodbye. What Murray could not quite do Monday at the Australian Open was finish off a stirring comeback and prolong what might just be the final tournament of his career. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 860 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

FBN--PLAYOFF LOOKAHEAD

Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes. Drew Brees against Jared Goff. Two high-profile rematches with the Super Bowl on the line. The NFL's highest-scoring offenses face off in the conference championships next Sunday. Brady leads the New England Patriots into Kansas City to take on Mahomes and the Chiefs, and Brees and the New Orleans Saints host Goff and the Los Angeles Rams. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 710 words, photos.

BKN--ROCKETS-HARDEN'S STREAK

ORLANDO, Fla. — James Harden had a game for the history books. That's good and bad. Harden scored 38 points Sunday night in Houston's 116-109 loss in Orlando, marking the 16th consecutive time that he's scored at least 30 or more points — matching Kobe Bryant for the league's longest such streak since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976-77. SENT: 500 words, photos.

GLF--KUCHAR'S START

HONOLULU — Matt Kuchar never had a PGA Tour season end so soon. He shot 74 on Labor Day and failed to advance out of the second round of the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time in 10 years. He was never in serious contention all year. The captain's picks for the Ryder Cup were announced the next day. Kuchar wasn't even considered, left off a U.S. team for the first time since 2009. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--MAN CITY-WOLVERHAMPTON

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City hosts Wolverhampton looking to trim Liverpool's Premier League lead back to four points. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Real Sociedad hosts Espanyol in the Spanish league looking to keep momentum after its win over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2230 GMT.

CRICKET:

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-PAKISTAN

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's fast bowlers delivered another quick victory over Pakistan on Monday, a 107-run win early on the fourth day of the final test that sealed a 3-0 series whitewash. SENT: 720 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Curry hits 11 3s, scores 48 points, Warriors beat Mavericks. SENT: 730 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Foligno, Bobrovsky lead Blue Jackets past Rangers 7-5. SENT: 650 words, photos.

