A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

TURBULENCE AHEAD?

Delta Air Lines serves up its fourth-quarter results Tuesday.

Investors will focus on whether Delta was able to hold the line on prices in the October-December period. The company has said travel demand remained healthy in the fourth quarter. Even so, it lowered its outlook on a closely watched measure of revenue, fanning fears of weaker airline pricing power in 2019.

ECONOMIC SNAPSHOT

A snapshot of business conditions in the Federal Reserve's 12 regional bank districts is due out Wednesday.

The report, known as the beige book, is used by Fed officials when they meet to determine interest rate policy. December's beige book found that most of the Fed's 12 regions saw moderate growth through late November and that optimism about the future had waned, with businesses citing increased uncertainty.

FINISHING STRONG?

Wall Street expects that American Express capped a solid 2018 with a strong fourth quarter.

Financial analysts predict the credit card issuer will report Thursday that its earnings and revenue increased in the last three months of the year. American Express benefited in 2018 from a lower tax rate and increased spending by its cardholders.