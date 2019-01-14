An Indonesian official says the cockpit voice recorder of the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October has been found.

Ridwan Djamaluddin, a deputy maritime minister, told reporters Monday that the National Transportation Safety Committee had informed the ministry about the discovery.

He said human remains were also discovered at the seabed location.

The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta on October 29, killing all 189 people on board.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

- More to come

AP

Related articles:

BUSINESS

Doomed Lion Air jet 'airworthy', say investigators

30 Nov, 2018 12:07pm
4 minutes to read
WORLD

Lion Air tragedy: Pilots 'in the dark' about inability to pull plane out of nose dive

29 Nov, 2018 3:32pm
7 minutes to read
BUSINESS

Final horror moments of Lion Air crash revealed

29 Nov, 2018 6:34am
7 minutes to read
TRAVEL

Lion Air jet hits lamp post a week after fatal air disaster

9 Nov, 2018 9:21am
2 minutes to read