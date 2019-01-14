A family home on the Gold Coast was gutted by fire this morning and spraypainted with the words: "This is for f***ing my wife."

Firefighters were called to the home in Ashmore, a suburb just west of Surfers Paradise, about 8am this morning.

The home was engulfed in flames and thick black smoke filled the air. A ute parked in the driveway was also well alight.

Pictures from the scene show children's bikes lined up against one wall of the home, alongside the graffiti.

Graffiti on the wall of a Gold Coast home that was gutted this morning. Photo / News Corp

Southport fire brigade station officer Michael Brown told the Gold Coast Bulletin the house was completely engulfed when crews arrived.

Queensland Police said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined but they believe it may have been deliberately lit.

The Gold Coast home was engulfed in flames and a ute parked in the driveway was also well alight. Photo / News Corp

"Preliminary information indicates that a person has forced entry to the man's utility before reversing it against the right side of the building and igniting the rear of the vehicle," a spokesperson said.

"The fire then quickly spread to the nearby residence, causing significant damage to its interior and destroying the vehicle."

Investigations continue.