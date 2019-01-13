A woman charged with drink driving has claimed she failed her breath test because she was nibbling on her coat beforehand.

Jana Moschgat, 47, from Pennsylvania, north eastern US, was charged with drunk driving after a breath test revealed a blood-alcohol level of 0.151 per cent, nearly twice the state's legal limit.

However, during a hearing on Tuesday, the woman's lawyer hinted that her client's coat-chewing could have thrown off the results of her breath test.

An officer who pulled Ms Moschgat over testified she was nibbling on her coat before he gave her the breath test and that he ordered her to stop, The (Bloomsburg) Press Enterprise reported.

Ms Moschgat's lawyer, Travis Petty, asked the officer if he knew the chemical composition of the coat, noting that certain substances can alter the results of the test.

The officer says Ms Moschgat also smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test.

The judge ruled there was enough evidence to send the charges to trial.