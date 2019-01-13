MILWAUKEE (AP) — Dozens of small, simultaneous explosions have brought down the steel roof of the Bradley Center, the former home of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The controlled demolition Sunday morning left debris scattered in the street.

The Bradley Center closed last summer and the Bucks moved next door to the $524 million Fiserv Forum. The NBA team bid the 30-year-old arena a fond farewell in a series of tweets.

The aim of the explosions was to collapse the roof into the seating bowl, making it easier for workers to remove the debris. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that while some debris soared into the air, the bulk of the structure collapsed into the old arena's structure as planned.

