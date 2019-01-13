BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police say a father and his two young children have died in a house fire and they are investigating if the man set the fire deliberately.

The fire broke out Sunday morning in a six-story building in the southeastern city of Chur. Rescuers found three bodies in one apartment.

Police in Graubuenden canton (state) said the victims are believed to be a 33-year-old man from the Dominican Republic, his 8-year-old daughter and his 3-year-old son.

They said a fire accelerant caused at least one explosion and investigators are focusing on a suspected role the father might have had in the blaze.

Six residents and two firefighters were taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke from the fire, and 48 people were evacuated from the building.