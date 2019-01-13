SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen's government has announced that the chief of its military intelligence has died of wounds sustained during last week's drone attack on an army parade.

It said President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, head of Yemen's internationally recognized government, sent a cable of condolences to the family of Maj. Gen. Mohammad Saleh Tamah, who died Sunday in a hospital in the southern port city of Aden.

Thursday's attack by a bomb-laden drone targeted a military parade at the Al-Anad Air Base near Aden, killing at least six people. The attack was claimed by the anti-government Shiite rebels known as Houthis.

The use of a new drone variant raised more questions about Iran's alleged role in arming the rebels with drone and ballistic missile technology, a claim long denied by Tehran.