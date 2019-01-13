TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Arsenal lose to West Ham 1-0 in a dreary London derby and manager Unai Emery defends his dropping of Mesut Ozil. Meanwhile, Liverpool wins at Brighton 1-0 to move seven points clear in the English Premier League, and Chelsea labors past Newcastle 2-1. By Rob Harris. SENT: 700 words, photos. With 7 separates.

— With:

— SOC--BURNLEY-FULHAM — 'Go to hell,' Fulham vice chairman Khan tells fan after loss. SENT: 330 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP — Mbappe scores 14th Ligue 1 goal in PSG win at Amiens. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 460 words, photos.

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — Juventus, Milan, Lazio through to Italian Cup quarters. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 420 words, photos.

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Marcelino under pressure as Valencia held at home again. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 560 words.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-PAKISTAN

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa leads Pakistan by 212 runs with five wickets left as the third and final test accelerates toward a conclusion after just two days' play at the Wanderers. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SOC--ASIAN CUP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Iran and Iraq advance to the knockout stages of the Asian Cup with a game to spare. With two wins each, Iran and Iraq meet in Dubai on Wednesday to decide the group winner. SENT: 410 words, photos.

FBN--COLTS-CHIEFS

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Chiefs are leading the visiting Colts 24-7 in the fourth quarter of their NFL divisional playoff. The Chiefs have never beaten the Colts in the playoffs. Developing.

— With:

— FBN--COWBOYS-RAMS — The Cowboys haven't won a playoff game on the road since 1993. The game starts at 0115 GMT.

Other Stories:

— SKI--WCUP-MEN'S GIANT SLALOM — Hirscher dominates again to win. SENT: 380 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Blake Griffin scores 44 points against former team. SENT: 190 words, photo. Will be updated.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Mats Zuccarello lifts Rangers past Islanders, 2-1. SENT: 200 words, photo. Will be updated.

