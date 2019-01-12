The man formerly known as Gable Tostee could still face an inquest into the horrific highrise death of his Tinder date, New Zealander Warriena Wright.

Coroner James McDougall is continuing to investigate the 2014 tragedy in which Wright, a 26-year-old New Zealand tourist, plunged to her death from the 14th-floor balcony of Tostee's rented Surfers Paradise unit.

Her death came just hours after hooking up with Tostee on Tinder for a night of sex in his apartment, audio of which he recorded on his mobile phone.

Tostee was acquitted of Wright's murder and manslaughter after a dramatic two-week trial in the Supreme Court in 2016 in which the harrowing three-hour audio recording was used as key evidence by both the prosecution and defence.

But McDougall has not ruled out a coronial hearing into Wright's death.

While Tostee could technically face fresh charges over Wright's death, legal experts say there would have to be new and compelling evidence uncovered by McDougall.

A Justice Department spokeswoman told the Sunday Mail that investigations were ongoing.

Tostee, who has now changed his name to Eric Thomas, again made headlines last week when he lashed out at 'screeching fembots' he claims are obsessed with "victim blaming".

He said the phrase "victim blaming" was "hardcoded into the fembot brain".

"They shout it out voluntarily whenever they detect the slightest suggestion that a female might be responsible for her own actions," Thomas posted on the 60 Minutes Facebook page.

"This signals a challenge to all the other fembots, who then start shouting it louder and louder themselves. Whoever screeches the words loudest becomes the alpha fembot.

"Then, they go back to reading their true crime paperbacks and crying themselves to sleep."