OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa police say a double-decker city bus has struck a transit shelter, seriously injuring several people.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service said Friday there are multiple critical injuries, though no immediate reports of fatalities.

The accident happened during Friday rush hour at the Westboro station in a neighborhood west of downtown Ottawa.

Photos posted on Twitter shows extensive damage to the front of the bus, with the roof of a shelter pushed well into the bus's second deck.

The crash snarled afternoon traffic as emergency crews descended on the scene.

In 2013, an Ottawa bus collided with a Via Rail train in suburban Barrhaven, killing six people.