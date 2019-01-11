OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A double-deck city bus smashed into a transit shelter during Friday's rush hour, and Ottawa authorities said several people were killed and at least 17 people were injured.

Police Chief Charles Bordeleau said that "there are some fatalities," though he didn't give a number. He said at least 17 people were hurt.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service said there were multiple critical injuries.

Ottawa Hospital's trauma center said it had received nine patients "in critical condition" from the crash.

The accident happened at the Westboro station in a neighborhood west of downtown Ottawa.

Photos posted on Twitter shows extensive damage to the front of the bus, with the roof of a shelter pushed well into the bus's second deck.

The crash snarled afternoon traffic as emergency crews descended on the scene.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson tweeted that he was shocked to hear of the "horrific incident."