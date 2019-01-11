MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say the death toll in a drug cartel shootout in the northern border state of Tamaulipas has risen to 24 with the discovery of the bodies of three more men.

Experts originally counted 21 bodies, many found in twisted piles of charred corpses in a field near burned-out vehicles. But a Tamaulipas state official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said Thursday that continued investigations located three more bodies.

The killings occurred Wednesday in the township of Miguel Aleman.

The town is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of McAllen, Texas, where U.S. President Donald Trump visited Thursday to push for a border wall.

The killings in Miguel Aleman apparently arose from a dispute between the Gulf cartel and a faction of the Zetas cartel.