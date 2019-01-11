TOP STORIES:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-MURRAY'S FUTURE

MELBOURNE, Australia — Andy Murray wants to play one more Wimbledon then retire because of his problematic hip. But he says the pain might not let him play past the Australian Open. By John Pye. SENT: 920 words, photos.

— With:

— TEN--MURRAY-BRITISH LEGACY — Andy Murray ensconced as British sporting icon. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 740 words, photos.

OLY--TOKYO 2020-CORRUPTION PROBE

PARIS — In the latest blow to the International Olympic Committee's efforts to rid itself of scandal, marketing head Tsunekazu Takeda is being investigated for suspected corruption related to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. By John Leicester. SENT: 860 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-PAKISTAN

JOHANNESBURG — Aiden Markram made 90 before a promising partnership involving new cap Zubayr Hamza pushed South Africa to 226-3 against Pakistan at tea on the first day of the final test. SENT: 410 words, photos. Will be updated at stumps.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SRI LANKA

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Allrounders Doug Bracewell and Scott Kuggeleijn join forces to lead New Zealand to a 35-run win over Sri Lanka in a one-off Twenty20 and a clean sweep of the tourists across all formats. SENT: 560 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — World Anti-Doping Agency representatives continue work to obtain data from a Moscow lab which could implicate many Russian athletes in drug use. On merits.

SOC--ASIAN CUP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Defending champion Australia rebounded from an opening loss in the Asian Cup by dispatching Palestine 3-0. Also, China faces the Philippines. SENT: 110 words, photos. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1900 GMT.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-CHANGING FINAL SETS

The Australian Open and Wimbledon are finally doing what the U.S. Open has done for decades: Figuring out a way to end a fifth set before it becomes another 26-24 slog or perish the thought 70-68. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 790 words, photos.

— With:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-WHAT TO KNOW. A look at some of the top story lines to keep an eye on during the two weeks in Melbourne. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 810 words, photos.

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN QUALIFYING — Andreescu continues hot streak, qualifies. By John Pye. SENT: 570 words, photo.

TEN--ASB CLASSIC

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Tennys Sandgren is heading to the Australian Open in career-best form after beating Philipp Kohlschreiber to reach the ASB Classic final. On Saturday he will face British wild card Cameron Norrie who reached his first ATP final by defeating Jan-Lennard Struff. SENT: 420 words, photos.

— Also:

— TEN--SYDNEY INTERNATIONAL —

— TEN--HOBART INTERNATIONAL — Kenin vs Schmiedlova in final. SENT: 110 words.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-VINICIUS JUNIOR

MADRID — Young Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior has been the one steady factor in a Real Madrid season filled with ups and downs. He is the player who continues to give Madrid fans hope as the team struggles to find consistency and regain its confidence. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SOC--RONALDO-RAPE LAWSUIT

TURIN, Italy — Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo is "very calm" amid the latest developments in an alleged rape case involving an American woman. SENT: 340 words, photos.

OLY--2026 BIDS-MILAN-CORTINA

ROME — It starts with the name — featuring two cities as opposed to the usual one — and involves venues dotted across a large swath of northern Italy stretching from Milan to the Dolomites. The Milan-Cortina bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics is the first candidacy to fully embrace IOC president Thomas Bach's Agenda 2020 reform package. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1800 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Celta Vigo looks to end a three-game winless streak when it hosts relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2230 GMT.

SOC--SOUTH AMERICAN SPOTLIGHT

SAO PAULO — America de Cali has a new crest, and the Colombian soccer team's fans aren't happy about it. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 490 words.

Other Stories:

— SOC--UEFA-MUELLER BAN — UEFA bans Bayern's Mueller for both games against Liverpool. SENT: 300 words, photo.

— SOC--UEFA-LOVREN BAN — Croatia defender Lovren banned for insulting Spain. SENT: 120 words, photo.

— OLY--DOPING-ZUBKOV — Russian court says bobsledder can keep Olympic gold medals. SENT: 350 words.

— OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING-KRUSHELNITSKY — Russian curler Krushelnitsky drops plans for doping appeal. SENT: 270 words.

— SOC--LEEDS-SPY AT TRAINING — Leeds accused of spying on rival's training session SENT: 190 words.

— GLF--SONY OPEN — Canadian rookie Svensson has career day to lead. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 840 words, photos.

— GLF--SABBO THE SLOVAK — Rory Sabbatini now playing for Slovakia. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 780 words, photo.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Aldridge, Spurs outlast Westbrook, Thunder 154-147 in double overtime. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — John Tavares scores 300, Maple Leafs beat Devils. SENT: 1,100 words, photo.

