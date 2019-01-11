BARRON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on a Wisconsin teenager who was found alive three mothers after disappearing following her parents' deaths (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

The aunt of Wisconsin teenager who disappeared after her parents were killed in the family's home says the girl escaped from where she was being held and ran to a woman walking her dog for help.

Jen Smith tells ABC's "Good Morning America" that investigators told her that her niece, 13-year-old Jayme Closs, had escaped and was being treated at a hospital Thursday.

Smith says she was given no other details about the case, other than being told a suspect was in custody.

Investigators confirm they have a suspect in custody, but say no other details would be released until a Friday news conference.

Jayme had been missing since Oct. 15. Police discovered someone had broken into her family's home in Barron, killed her parents and apparently abducted her.

Jayme was found in the Town of Gordon, about an hour's drive north of Barron.

12 a.m.

Investigators are expected to explain how they located a Wisconsin teenager missing for three months alive and took a suspect into custody.

Authorities say 13-year-old Jayme Closs was found Thursday afternoon in the Town of Gordon in Douglas County, Wisconsin. A suspect was apprehended minutes later. Jayme was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Jayme had been missing since Oct. 15, when police discovered someone had broken into her family's home in Barron, killed her parents and apparently abducted her. The Town of Gordon, where she was found, is about an hour's drive north of Barron.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Jayme approached a woman walking her dog but authorities have released no details. The Barron County Sheriff's Department has scheduled a news conference Friday morning.