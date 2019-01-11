BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Heavy snowfall this week in the Balkans has closed down schools, left remote villages cut off and disrupted traffic and power supplies in many areas in the region.

Serbia's state TV said Friday that four municipalities in the southwest of the country have introduced emergency measures, warning of snow piling up on the roads and sealing off mountain villages. Most schools there have closed down and emergency crews have distributed supplies to some residents.

In Montenegro, three towns on the Adriatic coast remain without electricity after a snowstorm on Thursday hit a key power distribution line. Meteorologists say the first 10 days of January have been the coldest in the country in years.

In the central Bosnian municipality of Kladanj, the snow has disrupted power supplies and cut phone lines.