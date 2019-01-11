This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

More Central American migrants filtered from Mexico into the United States as U.S authorities continued to harden and repair sections of walls separating the two countries.

Brazil's new government sent military police to Ceara state following a wave of attacks on banks, public buildings and infrastructure.

In Guatemala, President Jimmy Morales announced that he was withdrawing the country from a U.N.-sponsored anti-corruption commission that has been investigating him and his family, setting off a confrontation with the courts.

An opioid-abuse crisis has grown in Puerto Rico since the devastating hurricane in 2017

Members of a volunteer police force in the Mexican town of Copala marched to raise awareness of local issues, particularly the need for security amid a rise in violence due to cartel activity in Guerrero state.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second a six-year term amid international calls for him to step down as the nation grapples with a devastating economic crisis.

People in the Ecuadorian town of Pillaro celebrated the feast of the "La Diablada," with neighborhoods competing to bring people dressed as different characters and devils.

In Peru, the Dakar Rally began with off-road racers from around the world competing in the country's desserts.

