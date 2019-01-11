BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A 13-year-old northwest Wisconsin girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed has been found alive, authorities said Thursday.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department said on its Facebook page that Jayme Closs has been located and that a suspect was taken into custody.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the sheriff's office in Douglas County, about 70 miles north of Barron County, located the girl. A suspect was apprehended a short time later. The statement did not say where Jayme was found or give any further information about the suspect.

The sheriff's office plans to hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the case.

Jayme Closs has been missing since her parents, James and Denise Closs, were found shot to death Oct. 15 at the family's home near Barron. Investigators said Jayme was quickly ruled out as a suspect.

Detectives pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and conducted numerous searches in the effort to find Jayme.