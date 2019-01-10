MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says one of its early warning satellites has been taken safely out of orbit.

The military's aerospace forces said in a statement Thursday that the Kosmos 2430 satellite burned in the atmosphere over the Atlantic Ocean during a pre-planned re-entry on Saturday. The statement said aerospace forces controlled the satellite's descent.

It said the satellite was launched in 2007 as part of the early warning system that monitors for launches of ballistic missiles and the end of its time in service originally was designated as 2012.

Many New Zealanders watched the satellite's fiery re-entry and cameras at a cricket match captured images of its descent.