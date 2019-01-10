TOP STORIES:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN DRAW

MELBOURNE, Australia — Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are aiming for the same record from opposite sides of the draw, leaving open the prospect of them playing in the final for a seventh Australian Open title. By John Pye. SENT: 670 words, photos.

— With:

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-SEEDINGS — Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep top seeds. SENT: 380 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — World Anti-Doping Agency representatives are expected to visit a Moscow lab at the center of Russia's doping scandals, seeking elusive data. On merits.

SOC--ASIAN CUP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Changing the manager had an immediate benefit for Thailand as it won only its second of 22 matches at the Asian Cup. Chanathip Songkrasin scored the only goal as Thailand beat Bahrain 1-0. Also, Jordan takes on Syria and host the United Arab Emirates faces India. SENT: 400 words, photos. Will be updated.

SKI--WCUP-WINNER DISQUALIFIED

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland — The International Ski Federation disqualifies Stefan Luitz from his first World Cup win for inhaling from an oxygen tank between giant slalom runs. SENT: 140 words, photo.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-POCHETTINO

LONDON — He's the most coveted coach in world soccer. Even failing to win a trophy hasn't diminished the appeal of Mauricio Pochettino to some of the world's biggest clubs. And when Tottenham hosts Manchester United on Sunday, the Argentine could be coming up against his employer next season. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, four-time defending champion Barcelona visits Levante in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 2300 GMT.

TEN--SYDNEY INTERNATIONAL

SYDNEY — Aliaksandra Sasnovich's impressive start to the season continues with a straight-sets win over Timea Bacsinszky to advance to the Sydney International semifinals. SENT: 170 words, photos.

— Also:

— TEN--ASB CLASSIC — Kohlschreiber, Sandgren, Norrie, Struff reach Auckland semis. SENT: 220 words, photos.

— TEN--HOBART INTERNATIONAL — Alize Cornet advances to semifinals. SENT: 150 words.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-SERENA & ROGER

Serena Williams and Roger Federer are 37, getting closer to the end of careers which is a backdrop at the Australian Open when play begins in Melbourne on Monday. So what happens to tennis when they are gone? By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 2100 GMT. Stands for TEN--Australian Open Preview.

— With:

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-WOMEN'S CAPSULES — A look at 10 women to keep an eye on during the Australian Open. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos.

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-MEN'S CAPSULES — A look at 10 men to keep an eye on during the Australian Open. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos.

GLF--SONY OPEN

HONOLULU — Jordan Spieth makes his 2019 debut as the Sony Open begins with the first full field of the year. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 0000 GMT.

VATICAN SPORT

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican launches an official athletics team with the aim of competing in international competitions as part of an agreement signed with the Italian Olympic Committee. By Nicole Winfield. SENT: 590 words, photo.

Other Stories:

— TEN--SPAIN-MATCH-FIXING — Spanish police arrest tennis players in match-fixing ring. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 400 words.

— OLY--YOSHIDA RETIRES — Three-time Olympic champion Yoshida retires from wrestling. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 320 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Harden, Rockets 116-109. SENT: 1,200 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Forsberg lifts Predators past Blackhawks, 4-3 in overtime. SENT: 450 words, photo.

