HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong Catholics are mourning the loss of their bishop with a Mass amid a low-key struggle among clergy over reconciliation between the Vatican and Beijing.

Bishop Michael Yeung died last week from liver failure after less than two years as the head of the diocese of more than 500,000 Catholics in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

More than 1,000 parishioners gathered at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Thursday night to attend Mass and pass by Yeung's open casket.

Yeung's retired predecessor, Cardinal John Tong, is serving as interim administrator, blocking the appointment of Yeung's natural successor, Bishop Joseph Ha, known for opposing Beijing's policies toward Hong Kong.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, a vocal opponent of attempts by Beijing and the Vatican at rapprochement, presided at the Mass.