CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese activists say two protesters have been killed in clashes between police and demonstrators calling on longtime President Omar al-Bashir to step down.

The activists said on Thursday the two were killed the previous day in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, where hundreds tried to march on parliament to submit a note demanding that al-Bashir resigns. They said eight were injured.

The activists said police used tear gas and fired in the air to disperse the protesters on Wednesday, the latest such clashes in three weeks of anti-government demonstrations initially sparked by price rises and shortages.

Police said late Wednesday they were investigating reports that three people might have been killed in the Omdurman clashes.

Al-Bashir has said those who want to remove him can only do so through elections.