HAT YAI, Thailand (AP) — Police in southern Thailand say four paramilitary rangers have been killed while guarding a school in Pattani province, the latest of several recent attacks in a region hit by a Muslim separatist insurgency since 2004.

Police Lt. Col. Wicha Nupannoi said an unknown number of attackers dressed like rangers shot the guards shortly before noon Thursday. He said the attackers took four HK33 assaults rifles from their victims before fleeing, scattering nails and other material on the road to delay pursuers.

On Tuesday, a car bomb and a homemade bomb exploded in nearby Songkhla province, wounding a security guard for teachers.

Such tactics have been frequently used in the insurgency, which has killed about 7,000 people.