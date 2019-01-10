BZEIBIZ, Iraq (AP) — Iraq is closing its camps for the displaced in the country's western Anbar province, a little over a year since it fought its last battle against the Islamic State group, but well before it's gotten a handle on reconstruction. The closures are casting vulnerable families into a maelstrom of peril. Many cannot return home since they have been accused by their tribes of collaborating with IS.

Others worry there is no work or housing to return to. Stragglers are being sent to two tightly-controlled camps, deep in Anbar.

When IS militants swept through north Iraq in 2014, they triggered a migration and displacement crisis unprecedented in Iraq's history as millions fled their homes.

Some 1.8 million people out of Iraq's population of 38 million are still waiting to return home.