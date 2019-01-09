The funeral for British backpacker Grace Millane will be held in the United Kingdom overnight.

Millane, 21, was on the trip of a lifetime travelling the world and had been in New Zealand just over a week when she disappeared and was found dead.

She was last seen on CCTV on December 1 entering CityLife Hotel with the man accused of her murder.

He was remanded in custody after being arrested and appearing in the Auckland District Court last month. A worldwide outcry was unleashed after the man was granted interim name suppression, after an appeal by the man's lawyer.

He will appear in the Auckland High Court on January 23.

Millane's body was found on December 9, 10m off Scenic Drive in West Auckland's Waitakere Ranges a week after her 22nd birthday.

Hundreds turn out to march up Queen St, Auckland, in remembrance of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane last month. Photo / File

Her brother Declan, announced that she would be buried in a private ceremony overnight tonight.

The funeral will take place at Brentwood Cathedral in Essex. A wake will be held at the Stockbrook Country Club.

Declan said the family was planning to create a video montage of Grace and asked those who had photos of her to contribute.

"Please feel free to send us any photos, videos, or a memory that we could share with everyone and cherish forever," he said.

David Millane, the father of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane, at a press conference at Auckland Central Police Station last month. Photo / File

Millane's father David and her uncle travelled to New Zealand to help find her. Her body was discovered a week after she went missing.

Shortly after arresting the 26-year-old, police also made an appeal for the sighting of a 2016 red Toyota Corolla hatchback.

The car was rented and returned to a central Auckland rental car company after her death.

Police said the vehicle was located in Taupō but not driven there by her alleged killer.

In a heartfelt statement, Millane said his daughter would "forever be a Kiwi".

"Grace went off to travel the world in mid-October and arrived in New Zealand on the 20th November," he said.

"By the amount of pictures and messages we received she clearly loved this country, its people and the lifestyle.

"After the disappearance of Grace on 1st December 2018 our whole world turned upside down ... we would like to thank the people of New Zealand for their outpouring of love, numerous messages, tributes and compassion.

"Grace was not born here and only managed to stay a few weeks, but you have taken her to your hearts and in some small way she will forever be a Kiwi."