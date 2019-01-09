SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's new president is resuming his attacks on the U.N. migration pact — a deal he has promised to pull out of.

The far-right president said on Twitter on Wednesday that he wants immigrants to Brazil to sing the national anthem and respect the country's culture.

He said he won't reject help for those crossing the border, an apparent reference to Venezuelans fleeing an economic and political crisis at home. But he said Brazil and migrants both will be safer if the country adopts its own rules.

Brazil's outgoing government signed the U.N. pact less than a month after Bolsonaro took office on Jan. 1. Bolsonaro will need Congress' approval to leave the pact.