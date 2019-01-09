SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A reporter who helped police catch a robbery suspect last week followed up with another good deed by finding an 89-year-old suburban Detroit woman with dementia who had wandered away from home in sub-freezing temperatures.

WWJ reporter Mike Campbell was covering Barbara Kasler's disappearance when he spotted her Wednesday morning in her pajamas and slippers along a street in Shelby Township.

Campbell took Kasler into his vehicle and cranked up the heat until police arrived. She was taken to a hospital for observation.

Campbell says he was just "in the right place at the right time," but police tweeted that "We owe you lunch!"

Last week, Campbell helped police apprehend a man suspected of looting a fire-damaged shopping center in the Detroit suburb of Warren.