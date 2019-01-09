TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City starts as overwhelming favorite in its English League Cup semifinal match against third-tier club Burton Albion. The first leg is at City's Etihad Stadium. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

Advertisement

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says there is "understanding" on how crucial data on drug use by Russian athletes will be handed over to the World Anti-Doping Agency. WADA officials are due to arrive in Moscow on Wednesday for their third visit seeking the lab data. The Moscow laboratory data could help WADA file doping charges against numerous Russian athletes. SENT: 255 words, photos.

CYC--JOHN LEICESTER-DOPING AT 90

UNDATED — Carl Grove, a 90-year-old record-setting American cyclist who failed a doping test, tells The Associated Press that anti-doping agencies are wasting time and taxpayer dollars on cases like his. The former U.S. Navy Band saxophonist who played for U.S. presidents says the failed test was caused by eating contaminated meat. By Sports Columnist John Leicester. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--MAN UNITED-SOLSKJAER'S SUCCESS

They've quickly created a song for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. "Ole's at the wheel," the United faithful chant about their new manager. "Tell me how good does it feel." Much, much better than it did under Jose Mourinho. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 1,025 words, photos.

SOC--ASIAN CUP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar, the host of the next World Cup in 2022, looks for its first Asian Cup win since 2011 against Lebanon, while record four-time champion Japan beat Turkmenistan 3-2 in its opening game. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Atletico Madrid visits Girona while Real Madrid hosts Leganes in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--PAKISTAN-SQUAD

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan named uncapped all-rounder Hussain Talat in its 16-man squad on Wednesday, while fast bowler Mohammad Amir returned for the five-match one-day international series against South Africa starting later this month. SENT: 410 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Jokic's 4th triple-double leads Nuggets past Heat 103-99. SENT: 1,005 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Vasilevskiy, Point help Lightning beat Blue Jackets 4-0. SENT: 1,330 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.