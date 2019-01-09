ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Jewish human rights group has urged Croatian authorities to ban a book that denies crimes committed by Croatia's World War II pro-Nazi regime.

Chief Nazi hunter Efraim Zuroff of the Simon Wiesenthal Center said in a statement Wednesday that a book entitled "the Jasenovac Lie Revealed" is being promoted in a Catholic church in Zagreb on Jan. 16.

Zuroff says the book "denies that mass murders of Serbs, Jews, Roma and Croatian anti-fascists were carried out frequently in the notorious Jasenovac concentration camp."

Zuroff says works like this "would immediately be banned in Germany and Austria, and rightfully so."

Croatia's center-right authorities have faced criticism for their alleged lack of resolve in preventing the resurgence of pro-Nazi sentiments in the European Union country.