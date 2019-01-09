COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police say the missing wife of one of Norway's richest men has been abducted, and that her suspected kidnappers have demanded a ransom of 9-million euro ($10.3-million.)

Chief investigator Tommy Broeske said Wednesday 68-year-old Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen has been missing since Oct. 31. Her husband Tom Hagen — a real estate investor and owner of power facilities — is number 172 on a list of the country's 400 most wealthy people published by Norway's financial magazine Kapital.

Police said a note found in the couple's house, east of Oslo, described what would happen to her if the demanded ransom wasn't paid in the cryptocurrency Monero.

Broeske said "those behind have chosen to communicate digitally and we have had no other type of contact."