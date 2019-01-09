JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's security service says it's able to thwart any foreign intervention or meddling in the country's upcoming election, after its director warned of such efforts.

The Shin Bet said on Wednesday it has "the tools and capabilities to identify, monitor and thwart foreign influence efforts, should there be any."

The statement was responding to news reports that Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman recently told a closed audience that a foreign country was trying to intervene in the April elections. He warned that operatives were trying to meddle via hackers and cyber technology.

The country was not identified and Argaman didn't say whom the alleged efforts are trying to benefit.

Suspicion immediately fell on Russia, which is accused of trying to influence the 2016 American election in favor of Donald Trump.