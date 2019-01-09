LONDON (AP) — Royal comedy-drama "The Favourite" is living up to its name, leading the race for the British Academy Film Awards.

Yorgos Lanthimos' film has 12 nominations for Britain's equivalent of the Oscars, including best picture and best actress, for Olivia Colman. Colman won a Golden Globe Sunday for her performance as Britain's 18th-century Queen Anne.

"Bohemian Rhapsody," ''First Man," ''Roma" and "A Star Is Born" each have seven nominations for the prizes, considered an indicator of likely success at Hollywood's Academy Awards.

Best-picture nominees are "BlacKkKlansman," ''The Favourite," ''Green Book," Roma" and "A Star is Born."

Best-actress nominees, announced Wednesday, are Colman, Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy and Viola Davis.

Best-actor contenders are Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Steve Coogan and Viggo Mortensen.

Winners will be announced Feb. 10.