DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of people have filled a Detroit-area mosque to honor five family members killed in a wrong-way crash in Kentucky.

Mourners offered prayers and other inspiring words Tuesday while a slide show displayed photos of the Abbas family. Issam and Rima Abbas and their three children were killed early Sunday when their SUV was smashed by a pickup truck operated by a suspected drunken driver on Interstate 75 in Lexington, Kentucky.

The family was returning to Northville, Michigan, from Florida. The pickup driver also died.

A two-hour funeral was held at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn. Five caskets were taken to the main prayer hall and then carried outside.

Men holding the caskets cried out in Arabic: "There is no god but God."