YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A man who died after falling into a river at Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day was from Ohio.

Assistant Mariposa County coroner Andrea Stewart told the Mercury News on Monday that 32-year-old Joshua Brock Conner of Lakeview, Ohio, died of head injuries at Emerald Pool.

Officials say Conner apparently slipped down Silver Apron, a large, sloping granite area above Nevada Fall.

Rangers responding to a 911 call arrived in less than an hour and pulled him from the water.

Officials say the partial government shutdown that began more than two weeks ago delayed a park statement about the death and is making the investigation take longer than usual.

But law enforcement staffers are on duty.

A park spokesman said in late October that more than 10 people died at Yosemite in 2018.

