MELFORT, Saskatchewan (AP) — The driver of a transport truck involved in a bus crash that killed 16 people in Canada has pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Saskatchewan, on Tuesday.

Thirteen others were injured when Sidhu's truck loaded with peat moss collided with the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus in rural Saskatchewan in April.

Sidhu was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Advertisement

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 28 for sentencing.