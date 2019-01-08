TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on an arrest in a deadly Southern California bowling alley shooting (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Police say a man arrested for a shooting that killed three people at a Southern California bowling alley is a parolee who served 17 years in prison for assault with a deadly weapon.

Torrance Police Chief Eve Irvine announced Monday that 47-year-old Reginald Wallace was arrested Sunday in Los Angeles. He's being held without bail.

Advertisement

Irvine says investigators believe Wallace was inside Gable House Bowl when a fight ended with gunfire.

Irvine says Wallace pulled a handgun from his pocket and opened fire on a crowd, although it's unclear if he knew any of the victims.

Three men died at the scene and four other people were wounded.

The chief says the gunman didn't reload. She says investigators used witness statements and video to help find Wallace. She says he was released from prison in 2017.

___

2:41 p.m.

Police say they've made an arrest following a shooting that killed three men and injured four others during a brawl at a popular Los Angeles-area bowling alley and karaoke bar.

Torrance police Sgt. Ronald Harris confirmed an arrest Monday but declined to release further details until a 4 p.m. PST news conference.

Shots rang out at Gable House Bowl in the city of Torrance on Friday night. Video showed groups of people involved in a fight as the shooting broke out.

Officers responding to 911 calls found seven people with gunshot wounds. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't released details about what led to the shooting but witnesses say it stemmed from the fight.