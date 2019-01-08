TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — A makeshift Liverpool team containing three teenagers making their senior debuts is beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in the third round of the FA Cup, with a 30-meter strike by Ruben Neves sealing the win. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--FA CUP DRAW — Arsenal drawn against Man United in FA Cup 4th round. SENT: 160 words, photos.

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Athletic leaves Liga relegation zone after beating Celta. SENT: 180 words.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — The World Anti-Doping Agency is returning to the Moscow anti-doping lab this week in hopes of obtaining data it did not receive before a Dec. 31 deadline. SENT: 340 words, photo.

SOC--ASIAN CUP

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates — With coach Marcello Lippi in charge and the team needing a bit of help from an own-goal, China came from behind to beat Kyrgyzstan 2-1 at the Asian Cup. Also, South Korea defeated the Philippines 1-0, and Iran routed Yemen 5-0. SENT: 390 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SRI LANKA

NELSON, New Zealand — Ross Taylor is 65 not out and Kane Williamson made 55, and New Zealand is 149-3 against Sri Lanka in the third one-day international. The Kiwis already own the series. Developing.

SOC--ENGLAND-WEEKEND WATCH

Receiving a pass at shoulder height while facing his own goal, Kevin De Bruyne headed the ball backward and over an opponent just behind him before spinning to collect it and race forward to start yet another Manchester City attack. That's just one snippet from the FA Cup match between City and Rotherham on Sunday, also called "The Kevin De Bruyne Show." By Steve Douglas. SENT: 780 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-RIBERY

BERLIN — Franck Ribery's presumed farewell season at Bayern Munich is proving to be a difficult one. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 740 words, photo.

Other Stories:

— SOC--ITALY-RACISM — Italy government minister opposes stopping matches for racism. SENT: 390 words, photos.

