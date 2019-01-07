SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Two popular colonial-era forts in Puerto Rico's capital have been closed as part of the federal government shutdown.

The island's government-owned Tourism Company had been temporarily financing operations at the San Felipe del Morro Castle and the San Cristobal Castle since the U.S. government's partial shutdown cut funding for the National Park Service, which oversees the monuments.

Officials said more than 45,000 people visited the two sites in Old San Juan during that period.

The two sites closed on Monday after the U.S. National Park Service ended the agreement, citing unspecified "operational reasons."