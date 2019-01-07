MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's new president is defending his administration's hands-off policy on Venezuela.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has reversed years of Mexican pressure on Venezuela, refusing to sign a Lima Group declaration urging Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro not to assume power for a second term.

A dozen Latin American governments and Canada questioned the legitimacy of Maduro's soon-to-begin second term and urged him to hand over power to restore democracy in his crisis-wracked South American country.

Analysts say Lopez Obrador may be positioning Mexico to serve as a trusted mediator in any possible negotiated solution to Venezuela's crisis.

Lopez Obrador said Monday that Mexico "cannot be getting involved in the internal affairs of other countries, because we don't want anybody, any foreign government, getting involved in Mexico's internal affairs."