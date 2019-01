WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the government shutdown (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he will address the nation Tuesday night about what says is a "crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump's prime-time address will come amid a partial government shutdown caused by his insistence that Congress give him more than $5 billion to build a wall on the border. Congressional Democrats are refusing to pay for a wall.

Advertisement

Trump also plans a trip Thursday to the southern border to highlight his demands for the wall.

Trump tweets that he will address the nation at 9 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday.

___

12:20 p.m.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump will be traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday as a partial government shutdown continues.

Sanders says Trump will "meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon."

Trump is showing no signs of budging on his demand for more than $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The shutdown has lasted more than two weeks so far with little indication it will end anytime soon.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi intends to begin passing individual bills to reopen agencies in the coming days, starting with the Treasury Department to ensure people receive their tax refunds.

__

Newly empowered House Democrats are planning to step up pressure on President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers to reopen the government.

This comes after there was no weekend breakthrough to end a prolonged partial government shutdown, with Trump standing firm in his border wall funding demands.

Trump showed no signs of budging on his demand for more than $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, though on Sunday he did offer to build it with steel rather than concrete, a concession Democrats panned.

With the shutdown lurching into a third week, many Republicans watched nervously from the sidelines as hundreds of thousands of federal workers went without pay and government disruptions hit the lives of ordinary Americans.