GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A member of a U.N.-sponsored anti-corruption commission has been allowed into Guatemala by a court order after he was held for almost a day at the capital's airport.

Guatemala's Constitutional Court ordered the government to admit Colombian Yilen Osorio, who was detained by immigration officials upon arrival at the airport Saturday.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales has sought to end the commission known as CICIG, which has investigated Morales' son and his brother. They deny accusations of corruption.

Osorio heads an investigation of alleged bribery implicating the vice president of Congress and others. He also participated in a campaign finance investigation into the dealings of Morales' political party.

Advertisement

Morales refused to renew CICIG's mandate last year, and barred its chief from returning to Guatemala from a trip to the United States.