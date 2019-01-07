BERLIN (AP) — German police are offering up to 10,000 euros ($11,400) for information on the whereabouts of a Polish man described as a "master of disguises" wanted for a killing 20 years ago.

Berlin police said Monday they're also seeking information on people who've been in contact with Vladimir Svintkovski, who is suspected of shooting dead pharmaceutical salesman Piotr Blumenstock in Berlin on May 6, 1999.

Authorities said Svintkovski, who has Russian roots, "regularly wears wigs and changes his beard." A mugshot from the 1990s shows him with reddish hair, but police say Svintkovski may have used plastic surgery to alter his appearance and appear younger than his 67 years.

Svintkovski, who police say likely uses an alias, is 1.76 meters (5 feet 9 inches) tall and speaks German, Polish and Russian.