VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has expressed concern over the rise of nationalism in the world, blaming the surge partly on globalization's shortcomings.

Without citing countries or political parties, Francis on Monday also lamented national policies favoring "quick partisan consensus" over patient efforts for the common good.

In his annual speech to diplomats accredited to the Vatican, he noted worry in Europe and North America about migrants and consequent limits on their entrance across borders, including while in transit. Francis said "partial solutions can't be given to such a universal question."

He praised Colombia for accepting a large number of people fleeing Venezuela's economic difficulties.

The pope voiced dismay Monday over long-running conflicts in Ukraine and in Syria, and praised dialogue between North and South Korea.

Francis also warned against an accelerating arms race.