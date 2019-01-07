MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker didn't want to go out like this.

The former rising Republican star, who made his name kneecapping public sector unions as governor of Wisconsin, leaves office in defeat Monday. He was narrowly beaten by Democrat Tony Evers, the state education superintendent, who marched with teachers in protest of Walker's policies.

After watching Evers take the oath to replace him, the 51-year-old Walker will face life outside of elected office for the first time in 25 years.

Walker says he's considering running for public office again. In the near term, he'll travel the country advocating for President Donald Trump and conservative proposals.

His enemies and allies agree Walker is leaving a Wisconsin fundamentally changed by his policies, most famously taking away collective bargaining from public workers.